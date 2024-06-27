Spain to support development of Ukrainian railways to meet EU standards

The governments of Spain and Ukraine have announced the launch of a pilot project for the development of Ukrainian railways, including modernization to EU standards. Written by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

The pilot project for the development of Ukrainian railways to meet EU standards was supported by the governments of Spain and Ukraine. The Spanish side is ready to support the development of the railway financially, and has the relevant companies, experience, and ready-made solutions. This was discussed at a meeting of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development with the Spanish delegation headed by Carlos Cuerpo Caballero, Minister of Economy, Trade and Entrepreneurship of the Kingdom of Spain.

Ukraine will not just be physically connected to Europe - it will be a political movement towards Europe - Caballero said.

The official noted that cooperation with Ukraine is promising, saying that the development of the European gauge will be important.

This year, Ukraine has begun construction of the Chop-Lviv European gauge (1435 mm) railway, which is part of the renewed TEN-T Mediterranean Corridor. The implementation of this project is expected to be one of the first steps of the Strategy for the European Integration of the Transport Systems of Ukraine and Moldova and the development of TEN-T in Ukraine.

Today, it is extremely important for us to modernize the railway system, including the modernization of corridors to TEN-T standards and the renewal of rolling stock - said Vasyl Shkurakov, Acting Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

