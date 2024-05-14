Spain confirms Zelenskyy's visit: date is known

Madrid has confirmed information about the upcoming visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will take place this week - on May 17. This was stated in the Royal Palace of Spain, according to Europa Press, reports UNN.

Details

Monarch Felipe VI is scheduled to host a reception for Zelensky at 12:30 p.m. local time, and an hour later, he will host a meal in his honor.

It is not yet officially known whether Zelenskyy has any other meetings scheduled in Madrid. The Spanish government, for its part, did not provide details of the Ukrainian leader's visit for security reasons.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported, citing Spanish media, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was planning a visit to Spain to sign a security agreement.