Spain confirms Zelenskyy's visit: date is known

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81359 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107388 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150241 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154278 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250523 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174190 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165444 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226004 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39983 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31934 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64335 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32495 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58450 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250523 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226004 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212061 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237803 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224601 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81359 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58450 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64335 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112946 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113843 views
Spain confirms Zelenskyy's visit: date is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25078 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Madrid, Spain, on May 17 to attend a reception and lunch hosted by King Felipe VI, the Royal Palace of Spain confirmed.

Madrid has confirmed information about the upcoming visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will take place this week - on May 17. This was stated in the Royal Palace of Spain, according to Europa Press, reports UNN.

Details 

Monarch Felipe VI is scheduled to host a reception for Zelensky at 12:30 p.m. local time, and an hour later, he will host a meal in his honor.

It is not yet officially known whether Zelenskyy has any other meetings scheduled in Madrid. The Spanish government, for its part, did not provide details of the Ukrainian leader's visit for security reasons.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported, citing Spanish media, that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was planning a visit to Spain to sign a security agreement. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics
spainSpain
madrydMadrid
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

