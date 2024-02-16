"Sovereign interest of the United States": Deputy Prime Minister is confident that the aid package for Ukraine will survive the fight in Congress

The United States' financing of Ukraine is in its own "sovereign interests," Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna told Bloomberg in an interview, expressing confidence that the aid package will survive a political fight in Congress, UNN reports.

Our hope is based on the understanding that politics is politics, but that the sovereign interest of the United States in preserving democracy around the world will prevail on both sides - Stefanishyna told Bloomberg Television at the Munich Security Conference.

Although the US Senate approved a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine this week, the legislation faces stiff resistance in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

Stefanishyna said that the lack of funding over the past few months has hit the country's budget liquidity and its ability to make military plans. She said the government in Kyiv is working on "plans B and C" in case the funding shortfall persists.

"We, for our part, are planning contingency plans," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

US House of Representatives adjourns until February 28