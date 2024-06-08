Some will work quickly, and some – closer to autumn: Zelensky on agreements on additional air defense systems

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that there are already agreements with partners on additional software systems for Ukraine, and some of these solutions will work more quickly, Reports UNN.

"We continue to communicate as actively as possible with all partners. On each of the levels that can help. The first Peace Summit in a week. Important meetings and negotiations with European leaders are also ahead-for the sake of our resilience, our protection from Russian terror. There are already agreements with partners on additional air defense systems for Ukraine, and some of these solutions will work more quickly, and some – closer to autumn," Zelensky said during a video message.

Bloomberg: Germany is considering transferring another Patriot battery to Ukraine

In addition, he thanked every leader, every state that really practically supports Ukraine in this.