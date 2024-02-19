Some units of the Third Assault Brigade in Avdiivka were completely surrounded, but managed to get out - Zhorin

While in Avdiivka, some units of the Third Assault Brigade were completely surrounded for some time, but managed to get out. This was reported by the deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade Maxim Zhorin in Telegram, UNN reports.

"We can now say that for some time some units of the Third Assault Brigade in Avdiivka were completely surrounded, but managed to get out.

Some Katsap channels report that there are fighters who are still on the territory of Avdiivka Coke. I can say that there is not a single one of our fighters left there. There is basically nothing left there except for a few dilapidated basements," said Zhorin.

According to him, almost half of all the unexploded ordnance that fell on our heads in Avdiivka was on the territory of the coke plant.

At the same time, the Third Assault Brigade's Telegram channel posted unique footage of the Third Assault Brigade's night raids in Avdiivka.

"The fighters broke through the enemy's combat lines to the areas of the city captured by the enemy. The footage from the PNB shows a battle in a dacha cooperative, close contact and full fire," the statement said.