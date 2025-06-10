"Some people cannot move independently": Yusov spoke about the condition of Ukrainian soldiers released from captivity

Today, a group of Ukrainian soldiers were returned from captivity, many of whom are in critical condition - with amputated limbs, vision problems, infections and chronic diseases. Some defenders cannot even move independently, so upon arrival in Ukraine, they were immediately taken away by ambulance. This was announced on the telethon by the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Andriy Yusov, reports UNN.

Very difficult conditions. You can see in the footage the condition our prisoners are in, but many are not visible in the footage, because they immediately left in ambulances. And they cannot move independently - said Yusov.

Addition

Today, a group of Ukrainian soldiers with serious injuries and chronic diseases were returned from Russian captivity. Among those released are, in particular, the defenders of Mariupol, who spent more than three years in captivity. All those released have amputated limbs, vision problems, abscesses, infections, injuries, chronic diseases, etc. They will be immediately provided with medical assistance, examined and rehabilitation will begin.

