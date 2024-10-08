Social Support for Children Affected by the Aggression of the russian federation: Rada adopts the law as a whole

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 52562 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101818 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164501 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136459 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142339 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138660 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181015 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112029 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171832 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104726 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 94228 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108659 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110766 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 38731 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 46118 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164501 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181015 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171832 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199233 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188208 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141259 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141366 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146121 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137581 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154501 views
Actual
Social Support for Children Affected by the Aggression of the russian federation: Rada adopts the law as a whole

Social Support for Children Affected by the Aggression of the russian federation: Rada adopts the law as a whole

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13051 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on social protection of children affected by russian aggression. The document provides for the creation of a state register of such children.

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law on social support for children affected by russian aggression. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and the card of the bill No. 9042-1.

Details

"The Rada adopted as a whole the draft law No. 9042-1 on social support for children affected by Russian aggression. The vote was -232," said Honcharenko.

The law introduces the concept of "child victim of the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine" - a child of Ukrainian citizens, foreigners, stateless persons who are (were) legally in Ukraine, who as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine was injured, contused, mutilated and/or suffered other bodily injuries, other health damage, physical, sexual, psychological violence or suffered injuries (damage) before birth, was abducted, forcibly displaced or deported, internally displaced or displaced abroad, left their place of residence/stay, were involved in military formations or were illegally detained, including in captivity, or were in the territories in the territories where hostilities are or have been conducted, or in temporary occupation, encirclement (blockade), in the temporarily occupied territory, lost parents (one of the parents), guardian, trustee, was deprived of parental care as a result of the armed aggression of the russian federation.

According to the document, the system of social protection and support measures for children affected by the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine includes::

  • compensation for damage to the life and health of a child in connection with the armed aggression of the russian federation;
  • Providing immediate interim compensation for damage to the child's life and health;
  • providing social services in accordance with the assessment of the child's/family's needs;
  • medical care, rehabilitation care and provision of rehabilitation aids;
  • providing health and recreation services;
  • creating a safe educational environment, organizing education, the educational process, and providing state guarantees;
  • material and social support for children with disabilities;
  • Providing one-time compensation and annual rehabilitation assistance to children with disabilities affected by explosive ordnance;
  • the right to receive education according to an individual curriculum that is consistent with the individual rehabilitation program of a child with a disability;
  • preventing the forced transfer, removal and non-return of children from abroad, their abduction, and trafficking in children;
  • search for parents or other legal representatives of children separated from their families;
  • housing for orphans and children deprived of parental care;
  • advising on the rights of minors in labor relations and employment guarantees.

The draft law also provides for the creation of a state register of children affected by armed aggression, which is intended to collect, accumulate, store, protect, process and use information about children who have suffered, as well as about children who have died as a result of armed aggression.

Recall

Prosecutors are investigating more than 4,000 war crimes against children in Ukraine, which have killed 570 and injured 1,528 young Ukrainians. Children in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions suffered the most. In Kharkiv region alone, more than 400 children were killed or injured as a result of russian aggression 

Chernihiv region: police evacuate 8 children and their mother under fire04.10.24, 16:01 • 13231 view

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
oleksiy-goncharenkoOleksiy Goncharenko
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising