Social Support for Children Affected by the Aggression of the russian federation: Rada adopts the law as a whole

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the second reading and in general the draft law on social support for children affected by russian aggression. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksiy Honcharenko and the card of the bill No. 9042-1.

"The Rada adopted as a whole the draft law No. 9042-1 on social support for children affected by Russian aggression. The vote was -232," said Honcharenko.

The law introduces the concept of "child victim of the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine" - a child of Ukrainian citizens, foreigners, stateless persons who are (were) legally in Ukraine, who as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine was injured, contused, mutilated and/or suffered other bodily injuries, other health damage, physical, sexual, psychological violence or suffered injuries (damage) before birth, was abducted, forcibly displaced or deported, internally displaced or displaced abroad, left their place of residence/stay, were involved in military formations or were illegally detained, including in captivity, or were in the territories in the territories where hostilities are or have been conducted, or in temporary occupation, encirclement (blockade), in the temporarily occupied territory, lost parents (one of the parents), guardian, trustee, was deprived of parental care as a result of the armed aggression of the russian federation.

According to the document, the system of social protection and support measures for children affected by the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine includes::

compensation for damage to the life and health of a child in connection with the armed aggression of the russian federation;

Providing immediate interim compensation for damage to the child's life and health;

providing social services in accordance with the assessment of the child's/family's needs;

medical care, rehabilitation care and provision of rehabilitation aids;

providing health and recreation services;

creating a safe educational environment, organizing education, the educational process, and providing state guarantees;

material and social support for children with disabilities;

Providing one-time compensation and annual rehabilitation assistance to children with disabilities affected by explosive ordnance;

the right to receive education according to an individual curriculum that is consistent with the individual rehabilitation program of a child with a disability;

preventing the forced transfer, removal and non-return of children from abroad, their abduction, and trafficking in children;

search for parents or other legal representatives of children separated from their families;

housing for orphans and children deprived of parental care;

advising on the rights of minors in labor relations and employment guarantees.

The draft law also provides for the creation of a state register of children affected by armed aggression, which is intended to collect, accumulate, store, protect, process and use information about children who have suffered, as well as about children who have died as a result of armed aggression.

Prosecutors are investigating more than 4,000 war crimes against children in Ukraine, which have killed 570 and injured 1,528 young Ukrainians. Children in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions suffered the most. In Kharkiv region alone, more than 400 children were killed or injured as a result of russian aggression

