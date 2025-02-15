Snowstorms hit Ukraine: road workers assure that the main roads are passable

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 15054 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 56130 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 80111 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 107574 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 80085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118672 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101361 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113107 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116751 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154142 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 93451 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 61465 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 30424 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 91855 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 52543 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 107574 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118672 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154142 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144692 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176995 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 52543 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 91855 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134548 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136460 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164665 views
Actual
Snowstorms hit Ukraine: road workers assure that the main roads are passable

Snowstorms hit Ukraine: road workers assure that the main roads are passable

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23423 views

Snow has fallen in most of the territory of Ukraine, in the south - rain with snow. To ensure passage on roads of national importance, 1321 units of equipment and 1562 workers have been involved.

Most of the territory of Ukraine against the background of the passage of a cyclone saw snow, in the south - rain with snow, and the bad weather will linger. This was reported by the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and local authorities, writes UNN.

Traffic on state roads is ensured

- assured the Restoration Agency.

Details

At night, it snowed almost throughout the territory of Ukraine, only in the Zaporizhia region there was snow with rain, and in the Kherson region - rain.

The average temperature in the west and north is -7...-4, in the east -4...0, in the south -1...+4.

Road workers, as noted, are clearing snow and treating the surface with anti-icing materials.

To ensure the passage of roads of national importance, 1321 units of equipment are involved and 1562 workers are working.

Today, in the southern and eastern regions, meteorologists forecast moderate snow. In the south of the country - with rain. In the rest of the territory, there is light snow in places. There is ice on the roads.

Local authorities have already warned about the bad weather and reported the start of the work of utility workers.

"Friends, you have already noticed the change in the weather in Mykolaiv. Our road services have switched to an enhanced mode of operation. Employees of the Municipal Enterprise "ELU Avtodirig" went on duty. Combination spreaders and loaders are also ready to treat the streets with anti-icing reagents. We are already starting to work on the streets of the city", wrote Oleksandr Senkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, on social networks.

The mayor of Mykolaiv noted that there is a list of roads agreed with the police, where the formation of traffic jams due to bad weather is most likely. Utility workers will pay increased attention to them.

"111 units of special equipment are fighting the consequences of bad weather in the region. They are clearing snow on local and state roads. They are treating them with anti-icing materials. The roads are passable. However, there are sections where traffic is difficult. The work continues", reported on the situation in Dnipropetrovsk region Serhiy Lysak, the head of the local RMA, on social networks.

In Kherson region, the RMA warned about the deterioration of weather conditions.

"In the Kherson region, it is snowing with rain. In the second half of the day, a drop in temperature and icing are expected. We urge drivers not to go out without urgent need. Pedestrians, be careful, stay home if possible", noted in the RMA on social networks.

In the Kharkiv region, the Restoration and Infrastructure Development Service reported the passage of a cyclone and that road workers have switched to an enhanced mode of operation in the region.

"The snowfall, which meteorologists had warned about the day before, turned out to be quite intense. Snow in the Kharkiv region fell all night, in some areas of the region the precipitation was very abundant. During the night, equipment of contractor organizations of the Restoration Service worked on state roads. As of 7 am, 1450 km of roads have been cleared", they said in the department.

Given that, according to meteorologists, snow will continue today, and the situation will be further complicated by a rather sharp drop in temperature, which will lead to the formation of ice, road workers continue to work in an enhanced mode.

In Odesa and the region, a storm warning was announced on February 15.

"In the next 1-3 hours on February 15, a blizzard is expected, which will last until the end of the day", reported the Hydrometeorological Center of the Black and Azov Seas.

In Poltava, special equipment went out on the city's roads at night to clear snow and treat the streets with anti-icing agents, reported Acting Mayor of Poltava Kateryna Yamshchykova on social networks.

"The equipment has been working since the first hour of the night and will continue to work throughout the day. In addition to the city streets, utility workers are cleaning in the village districts", she noted.

In Kyiv there is also snow.

"In the capital, the clearing and anti-icing treatment of roads and sidewalks continues: since the night, 272 units of special equipment of "Kyivavtodor" have been involved", reported in the KCSA.

According to the weather forecast, today, February 15, in Kyiv it will be cloudy, with light snow in places during the day. There is ice on the roads. The temperature during the day will be 4-6° below zero.

Frost on Mount Pip Ivan: temperature dropped to -20 degrees15.02.25, 11:22 • 26279 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Society
ukraineUkraine
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising