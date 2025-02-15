Snowstorms hit Ukraine: road workers assure that the main roads are passable

Most of the territory of Ukraine against the background of the passage of a cyclone saw snow, in the south - rain with snow, and the bad weather will linger. This was reported by the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine and local authorities, writes UNN.

Traffic on state roads is ensured - assured the Restoration Agency.

Details

At night, it snowed almost throughout the territory of Ukraine, only in the Zaporizhia region there was snow with rain, and in the Kherson region - rain.

The average temperature in the west and north is -7...-4, in the east -4...0, in the south -1...+4.

Road workers, as noted, are clearing snow and treating the surface with anti-icing materials.

To ensure the passage of roads of national importance, 1321 units of equipment are involved and 1562 workers are working.

Today, in the southern and eastern regions, meteorologists forecast moderate snow. In the south of the country - with rain. In the rest of the territory, there is light snow in places. There is ice on the roads.

Local authorities have already warned about the bad weather and reported the start of the work of utility workers.

"Friends, you have already noticed the change in the weather in Mykolaiv. Our road services have switched to an enhanced mode of operation. Employees of the Municipal Enterprise "ELU Avtodirig" went on duty. Combination spreaders and loaders are also ready to treat the streets with anti-icing reagents. We are already starting to work on the streets of the city", wrote Oleksandr Senkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, on social networks.

The mayor of Mykolaiv noted that there is a list of roads agreed with the police, where the formation of traffic jams due to bad weather is most likely. Utility workers will pay increased attention to them.

"111 units of special equipment are fighting the consequences of bad weather in the region. They are clearing snow on local and state roads. They are treating them with anti-icing materials. The roads are passable. However, there are sections where traffic is difficult. The work continues", reported on the situation in Dnipropetrovsk region Serhiy Lysak, the head of the local RMA, on social networks.

In Kherson region, the RMA warned about the deterioration of weather conditions.

"In the Kherson region, it is snowing with rain. In the second half of the day, a drop in temperature and icing are expected. We urge drivers not to go out without urgent need. Pedestrians, be careful, stay home if possible", noted in the RMA on social networks.

In the Kharkiv region, the Restoration and Infrastructure Development Service reported the passage of a cyclone and that road workers have switched to an enhanced mode of operation in the region.

"The snowfall, which meteorologists had warned about the day before, turned out to be quite intense. Snow in the Kharkiv region fell all night, in some areas of the region the precipitation was very abundant. During the night, equipment of contractor organizations of the Restoration Service worked on state roads. As of 7 am, 1450 km of roads have been cleared", they said in the department.

Given that, according to meteorologists, snow will continue today, and the situation will be further complicated by a rather sharp drop in temperature, which will lead to the formation of ice, road workers continue to work in an enhanced mode.

In Odesa and the region, a storm warning was announced on February 15.

"In the next 1-3 hours on February 15, a blizzard is expected, which will last until the end of the day", reported the Hydrometeorological Center of the Black and Azov Seas.

In Poltava, special equipment went out on the city's roads at night to clear snow and treat the streets with anti-icing agents, reported Acting Mayor of Poltava Kateryna Yamshchykova on social networks.

"The equipment has been working since the first hour of the night and will continue to work throughout the day. In addition to the city streets, utility workers are cleaning in the village districts", she noted.

In Kyiv there is also snow.

"In the capital, the clearing and anti-icing treatment of roads and sidewalks continues: since the night, 272 units of special equipment of "Kyivavtodor" have been involved", reported in the KCSA.

According to the weather forecast, today, February 15, in Kyiv it will be cloudy, with light snow in places during the day. There is ice on the roads. The temperature during the day will be 4-6° below zero.

