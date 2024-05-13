Snovsk in Chernihiv region comes under massive enemy attack with cluster munitions, 3 people wounded - police

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 81267 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107367 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150223 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154262 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250516 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174189 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165443 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148343 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226001 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113062 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39907 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31859 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64243 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32422 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58362 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250516 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226001 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212056 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237799 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224598 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 81267 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 58369 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 64249 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112943 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113842 views
Snovsk in Chernihiv region comes under massive enemy attack with cluster munitions, 3 people wounded - police

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23456 views

Russian troops conducted a massive shelling of the border town of Snovsk in Chernihiv region, wounding three civilians and damaging residential buildings, cars and civilian infrastructure.

Russian troops conducted a massive shelling of the border town of Snovsk in Chernihiv region, the National Police reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"This afternoon, the town of Snovsk, Koryukiv district, came under a massive enemy attack with cluster munitions. All specialized services are currently working at the scene," the police said.

It is noted that "as a result of the attack, a 39-year-old woman and two men aged 72 and 51 were injured." A number of residential buildings, cars and civilian infrastructure were damaged, police said. 

Investigators are documenting the consequences of the war crime in the framework of proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Russian army shelled Chernihiv region 50 times in a week: 308 explosions recorded13.05.24, 09:54 • 25234 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast

Contact us about advertising