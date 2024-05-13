Russian army shelled Chernihiv region 50 times in a week: 308 explosions recorded

Over the past week, Russian troops shelled 20 settlements in Chernihiv region 50 times, including rocket attacks and air strikes, causing 308 explosions, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, on Monday, UNN reports .

The northern regional office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that Russian troops struck the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons over the past 24 hours. 23 explosions were recorded:

Novhorod-Siverska community: 3 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Hremyach village.

Semenivka community: 18 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Leonivka, Uhly and Zarichchya.

Snovska community: 2 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Khrinivka.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.