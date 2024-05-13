ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Russian army shelled Chernihiv region 50 times in a week: 308 explosions recorded

Russian army shelled Chernihiv region 50 times in a week: 308 explosions recorded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25234 views

Over the past week, the enemy fired 50 times at 20 localities in Chernihiv region, causing 308 explosions, including rocket attacks and air strikes.

Over the past week, Russian troops shelled 20 settlements in Chernihiv region 50 times, including rocket attacks and air strikes, causing 308 explosions, said Vyacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, on Monday, UNN reports .

Over the past week, the enemy fired 50 times at 20 localities in Chernihiv region. 308 explosions were recorded. The enemy launched a missile attack using a ballistic missile and one air strike using an aircraft

- Chaus wrote on Telegram.

AddendumAddendum

The northern regional office of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that Russian troops struck the border of Chernihiv region with various types of weapons over the past 24 hours. 23 explosions were recorded:

  • Novhorod-Siverska community: 3 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Hremyach village. 
  • Semenivka community: 18 explosions (probably from 120-mm mortars and cannon artillery) in the direction of Leonivka, Uhly and Zarichchya. 
  • Snovska community: 2 explosions (probably from a 120-mm mortar) in the direction of Khrinivka.

There is no information on deaths and injuries among the local population as a result of the shelling.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
novhorod-siverskyiNovhorod-Siverskyi
ukraineUkraine
chernihivChernihiv

