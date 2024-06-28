$41.340.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Slovenian President: Ukraine should decide for itself how and under what conditions to negotiate with russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22073 views

Slovenian President Natasha Pirc Musar said that Ukraine should decide for itself when and on what terms to negotiate with russia, emphasizing that Slovenia fully supports Ukraine and its Formula for Peace.

Slovenian President: Ukraine should decide for itself how and under what conditions to negotiate with russia

During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Slovenian President Natasha Pirc Musar said that it is up to Ukraine to decide when and under what conditions to negotiate with russia, UNN reports.

I am very pleased with the progress at the first Peace Summit in Switzerland. We and all other participants understand that we are defending international law, that we are defending the UN Charter. And we agreed with the President that there is no politician who does not want peace. We all understand the risks, but Ukraine is the country that has to decide when and under what conditions it will negotiate

- Musar said.

She added that Slovenia is fully on the side of Ukraine.

Slovenia provides support and participates in meetings on the seven points of the Peace Formula. And we will continue to do so

- Musar said.

Recall

In Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of Slovenia Natasha Pirc Musar discussed preparations for the second Peace Summit. As Zelenskyy emphasized, Ukraine does not want to prolong this war and it is necessary to come to a just peace as soon as possible.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Switzerland
Slovenia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
