Slovenia recognizes Palestinian state as independent

Slovenia has officially recognized an independent Palestinian state. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

On Tuesday evening, the Slovenian parliament decided to recognize an independent Palestinian state.

Despite the opposition efforts of the conservative Democratic Party, 52 out of 90 MPs supported this important decision. The remaining deputies abstained from voting.

Earlier, the conservative Democratic Party of Slovenia of former prime minister Janez Jansi proposed yesterday to hold an advisory referendum on the recognition of Palestine. This would delay the recognition vote for 30 days.

