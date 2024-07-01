Slovak Prime Minister Fico will continue to feel the effects of his injury, but may soon return to work

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will have health problems after a gunshot wound, but his condition is gradually improving and he may soon return to work. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia Robert Kalyniak, UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico will live with the consequences of a gunshot wound, his deputy and Defense Minister Robert Kalyniak has announced.

According to him, Fico will still have problems with his musculoskeletal system, but his condition is gradually improving.

His health is still far from perfect. After a gunshot wound to the abdomen, his organs no longer work the way they did when he was 17 or 30 years old. His condition is still fragile. As part of his regular rehabilitation, doctors are doing everything possible to ensure that Fito can perform his job to the fullest, and we are already close to this - He said.

Kalyniak added that he expects Fico to make another public appearance in the coming days, but did not specify whether it would be via video or live.

In May, Fico survived an assassination attempt in the town of Handlova, when he was shot several times at close range by writer Juraj Cintula. The bullets hit him in the stomach, and the operation, which took place in a local hospital, lasted 5 hours. At the end of May, he was transported from the hospital in Banská Bystrica to Bratislava, and continued his recovery at home.

In early June, Fico posted a videoin which he said that "it will be a small miracle if I return to work in a few weeks.

