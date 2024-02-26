Slovak PM says some NATO countries are considering sending troops to Ukraine

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 42133 views

01:12 PM • 165082 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97684 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 340256 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278053 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205477 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 239912 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253636 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159740 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372612 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 138216 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107359 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100728 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43482 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90381 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 90687 views

01:12 PM • 165083 views

April 4, 06:27 AM • 340258 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 234523 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 278053 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 28920 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 43583 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 35549 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 100822 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 107443 views
Slovak PM says some NATO countries are considering sending troops to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25428 views

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that some NATO countries are considering signing bilateral agreements to send troops to Ukraine.

Slovak PM says some NATO countries are considering sending troops to Ukraine

Some Western countries are considering concluding bilateral agreements to send troops to Ukraine,  Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said before a meeting of European leaders in Paris, Reuters reports, UNN writes. 

"I will limit myself to saying that these theses (on preparations for the Paris meeting - ed.) mean that a number of NATO and EU member states are considering sending their troops to Ukraine on a bilateral basis," Fico said. 

The Slovakian prime minister, who has long opposed military supplies to Ukraine and has taken a position that some critics consider pro-Russian, did not provide any details. 

However, he noted that Slovakia is not going to send its soldiers to Ukraine.

Fico said he sees the risk of a major "escalation of the conflict" in Ukraine, and that more detailed information cannot be disclosed to the public.

Addendum

European leaders are meeting today in Paristo discuss further support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, but according to a French adviser, no new arms deliveries will be announced. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Politics
Reuters
NATO
Robert Fico
Paris
Slovakia
Ukraine
