Slovak PM says some NATO countries are considering sending troops to Ukraine

Some Western countries are considering concluding bilateral agreements to send troops to Ukraine, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said before a meeting of European leaders in Paris, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

"I will limit myself to saying that these theses (on preparations for the Paris meeting - ed.) mean that a number of NATO and EU member states are considering sending their troops to Ukraine on a bilateral basis," Fico said.

The Slovakian prime minister, who has long opposed military supplies to Ukraine and has taken a position that some critics consider pro-Russian, did not provide any details.

However, he noted that Slovakia is not going to send its soldiers to Ukraine.

Fico said he sees the risk of a major "escalation of the conflict" in Ukraine, and that more detailed information cannot be disclosed to the public.

Addendum

European leaders are meeting today in Paristo discuss further support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, but according to a French adviser, no new arms deliveries will be announced.