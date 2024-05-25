ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
“Slipped on the dam slabs and fell into the water”: 7-year-old boy dies in Odesa region

“Slipped on the dam slabs and fell into the water”: 7-year-old boy dies in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24899 views

A 7-year-old boy drowned in a pond near his village in Odesa region after slipping and falling into the water while swimming with friends.

A 7-year-old boy died in Odesa region. The child was found without signs of life yesterday at about 11 p.m. in a pond near the village where he lived. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in Odesa region, UNN reports.

Details

The police found out that on May 24, around 7 p.m., the boy and two friends of the same age went to the pond to swim. Slipping on the dam slabs, he fell into the water, and his friends got scared and went to the village. But they did not dare to tell adults about the incident right away.

The alarm was raised by a local shepherd who found a bicycle and children's shoes on the shore and notified the village elder. They found out whose children were playing by the pond and, together with their parents and concerned villagers, began searching for the missing boy.

"At night, unfortunately, the boy was found in a pond with no signs of life. After that, the police were called to the scene," law enforcement officials said.

Police found no external signs of violence on the boy's body. Preliminarily, the cause of death was drowning. The exact cause will be established by the results of a forensic examination.

The boy's family has not been on the radar of law enforcement and is characterized positively at their place of residence.

Investigators registered the incident in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2, Clause 2, Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the mark "accident". The investigation is ongoing.

In the Vinnytsia region, a 5-year-old child was killed: he was poisoned by carbon monoxide21.03.24, 14:18 • 23134 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
odesaOdesa

