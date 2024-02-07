Six people injured as a result of Russian attack on Mykolaiv - Interior Ministry

Six people are known to have been injured in Mykolaiv as a result of today's attack by Russian troops, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Mykolaiv... Currently, 6 people are known to have been injured. They were given first aid on the spot - the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Telegram.

As noted, the emergency services, together with volunteers, are eliminating the consequences of the enemy's morning attack on the city.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, one person was reported dead due to the February 7 attack by Russia.

Russian attack left residents without electricity in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, 19.4 thousand homes in the capital without power - Ministry of Energy