Six people injured as a result of Russian attack on Mykolaiv - Interior Ministry
Kyiv • UNN
Six people were injured in a Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv on February 7, according to the Interior Ministry.
Six people are known to have been injured in Mykolaiv as a result of today's attack by Russian troops, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Mykolaiv... Currently, 6 people are known to have been injured. They were given first aid on the spot
As noted, the emergency services, together with volunteers, are eliminating the consequences of the enemy's morning attack on the city.
Recall
In Mykolaiv, one person was reported dead due to the February 7 attack by Russia.
