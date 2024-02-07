Russian attack left residents without electricity in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, 19.4 thousand homes in the capital without power - Ministry of Energy

Power outages in three cities due to the morning Russian attack. In Kyiv, 19.4 thousand homes in two districts were left without power , in Kharkiv - another thousand, in Mykolaiv - more than 220 consumers, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Kyiv

"Power lines were cut off as a result of the shelling. Substations were de-energized. As a result, some consumers in Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts - a total of 19.4 thousand subscribers - are without power. Healthcare facilities were left without power," the ministry said in a statement on social media.

As indicated, the nature of the damage is being investigated. "The power company expects to supply power to consumers within three hours," the statement said.

Kharkiv

"After the morning rocket attack, power grids were damaged and about 1,000 consumers were cut off. They are expected to be restored during the day," the Ministry of Energy said.

Mykolaiv

"Due to the morning shelling, 220 household and 6 legal consumers were disconnected. They are planned to be reconnected by the end of the day, as soon as the security situation allows," the agency said.

