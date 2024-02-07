Russian attack left residents without electricity in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, 19.4 thousand homes in the capital without power - Ministry of Energy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 89610 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 122438 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 125788 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 167518 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 166940 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 270945 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177249 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166921 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148655 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 240446 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 103197 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 84994 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 59598 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 55913 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 67862 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 270945 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 240446 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 225777 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 251213 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 237215 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 122438 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 101758 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 102099 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 118495 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 119037 views
Russian attack left residents without electricity in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv, 19.4 thousand homes in the capital without power - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25839 views

In the morning, Russian attacks left nearly 20,000 homes in Kyiv, 1,000 in Kharkiv, and more than 220 in Mykolaiv without electricity due to shelling.

Power outages in three cities due to the morning Russian attack. In Kyiv, 19.4 thousand homes in two districts were left without power , in Kharkiv - another thousand, in Mykolaiv - more than 220 consumers, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Kyiv

"Power lines were cut off as a result of the shelling. Substations were de-energized. As a result, some consumers in Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi districts - a total of 19.4 thousand subscribers - are without power. Healthcare facilities were left without power," the ministry said in a statement on social media.

As indicated, the nature of the damage is being investigated. "The power company expects to supply power to consumers within three hours," the statement said.

Kharkiv

"After the morning rocket attack, power grids were damaged and about 1,000 consumers were cut off. They are expected to be restored during the day," the Ministry of Energy said.

Mykolaiv

"Due to the morning shelling, 220 household and 6 legal consumers were disconnected. They are planned to be reconnected by the end of the day, as soon as the security situation allows," the agency said.

DTEK plans to restore electricity to Kyiv's homes in three to four hours after the Russian attack07.02.24, 09:20 • 35235 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

