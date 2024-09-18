Situation on the battlefield and the path to the EU and NATO: Ukraine's Foreign Minister met with the President of Slovakia

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga was received by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. They talked about the situation on the battlefield and the need to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, as well as the path to the EU and NATO, UNN reports.

"I was received by President Peter Pellegrini and expressed gratitude to Slovakia for its support.

I informed President Pellegrini about the situation on the battlefield and the need to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, energy system and resilience. We discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO," the Foreign Minister said.

Recall

As reported by UNN, on September 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will pay his first foreign visit to Slovakia. He is scheduled to meet with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar.