Situation on the battlefield and the path to the EU and NATO: Ukraine's Foreign Minister met with the President of Slovakia

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on
February 28, 08:20 PM

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 51181 views
European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: "You will never be alone"
February 28, 08:30 PM

European Commission President supports Zelensky after superchip with Trump: “You will never be alone”

February 28, 08:30 PM • 35985 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute
February 28, 08:35 PM

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 78476 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 53038 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 49440 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 186118 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 191860 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 181384 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 208450 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 196980 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 146882 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146376 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 150711 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141793 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158381 views
Situation on the battlefield and the path to the EU and NATO: Ukraine's Foreign Minister met with the President of Slovakia

Situation on the battlefield and the path to the EU and NATO: Ukraine's Foreign Minister met with the President of Slovakia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41018 views

Andriy Sybiga discussed with Peter Pellegrini the situation on the battlefield and strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. They also discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO and expressed gratitude for Slovakia's support.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga was received by Slovak President Peter Pellegrini. They talked about the situation on the battlefield and the need to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, as well as the path to the EU and NATO, UNN reports.

"I was received by President Peter Pellegrini and expressed gratitude to Slovakia for its support.

I informed President Pellegrini about the situation on the battlefield and the need to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, energy system and resilience. We discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO," the Foreign Minister said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister met with the Prime Minister of Slovakia: they discussed the development of relations in the spirit of good neighborliness18.09.24, 21:00 • 28594 views

Recall

As reported by UNN, on September 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will pay his first foreign visit to Slovakia. He is scheduled to meet with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
natoNATO
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

