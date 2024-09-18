Ukraine's Foreign Minister met with the Prime Minister of Slovakia: they discussed the development of relations in the spirit of good neighborliness

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava, discussing ways to develop relations in the spirit of good neighborliness, UNN reports.

"Today in Bratislava, I was honored to be received by Prime Minister Robert Fico in furtherance of their close dialogue with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

We discussed ways to develop our relations in the spirit of good neighborliness, mutual respect and mutual benefit," the Foreign Minister said.

As reported by UNN, on September 18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga will pay his first foreign visit to Slovakia. He is scheduled to meet with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar.