"Situation in the city is extremely critical": third separate assault unit urgently deployed to Avdiivka

Soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade were urgently redeployed to Avdiivka to strengthen the city's defense. This was reported by the brigade's press service, UNN reports.

Details

The Third Separate Assault Brigade confirms that it was urgently redeployed to reinforce Ukrainian troops in the Avdiivka area. The situation in the city at the time of the brigade's deployment is extremely critical - the fighters summarized.

It is noted that some battalions raided the enemy-held areas of Avdiivka. The enemy forces on the section of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team amount to approximately 7 brigades.

Ukraine has moved to defense - Syrsky

Our soldiers are demonstrating unprecedented heroism. We are forced to fight a 360-degree war against - Andriy Biletsky, commander of the 3rd Brigade, said .

Addendum

The military also said that two brigades of the Russian armed forces were critically damaged in the Avdiivka sector during the period .

However, the exact losses of the enemy in personnel and equipment will be reported later, after the necessary data is confirmed.

The 3rd separate assault brigade emphasizes that the objective situation in Avdiivka remains threatening and unstable

Avdiivka is a priority area for the Russian army at the front - British intelligence

The enemy continues to actively rotate its troops and deploy new forces and equipment to the city. - the brigade's press service summarized.

Recall

The head of the Avdiivka city military administration Vitaliy Barabash said that Russian occupants are trying to implement plans to surround Avdiivka from the south and north, while continuing frontal assaults and pressure in the area of Avdiivka Coke Plant, trying to cut off the plant from the city.