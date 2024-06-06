Since the beginning of the year, more than 160 thousand vehicles have been imported to Ukraine: which cars do Ukrainians prefer

In the first five months of 2024, 160,750 vehicles were imported to Ukraine, which is 21% higher than in the same period last year. Of the total number of imported cars, only 28% were new cars. Writes UNN with Reference to Opendatabot.

Among all brands, Volkswagen was the most popular with 18,771 vehicles, or 11.7% of total imports, followed by Renault with 13,187 vehicles (8.2%) and Audi with 9,137 vehicles (5.7%). Most often carried models SKODA OCTAVIA, VOLKSWAGEN GOLF and PASSAT. Petrol cars account for almost half of all imported vehicles, while diesel cars account for 29% and electric vehicles account for 12.9%. The majority of cars, namely 72%, were used with an average age of 10 years. The largest number of new cars was registered in Kiev (13.9%), followed by Lviv region (10.2%) and Odessa region (7.5%).

In the first four months of the year in Ukraine, according to the patrol police, 6475 road accidents occurred, as a result of which 813 people were killed and 8155 were injured. this is 6.3% more than in the same period of 2023.