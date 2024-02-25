$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 42078 views

01:12 PM • 164795 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 97537 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 339872 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 277815 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 205393 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 239847 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 253622 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159730 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372607 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Since the beginning of the war, the SBU has discovered 7 types of enemy "bugs" in representatives of the Defense Forces - Malyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 143859 views

The Security Service of Ukraine discovered 7 types of remote espionage programs that the enemy installed in the phones of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to obtain information.

The Security Service of Ukraine managed to identify 7 types of enemy "bugs", which the enemy remotely places in the phones of our representatives of the Defense Forces, and then receives information. This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024", UNN reports.

"The enemy, in addition to agent infiltration, is engaged in technical infiltration. And in fact, today there are mobile groups in the Defense Forces that detect infiltration data. I will tell you frankly, since the beginning of the war, we have discovered 7 types of enemy anti-aircraft guns. An IPS is an encrypted program bookmark. That is, it is a bug that the enemy remotely places in the phones of our Defense Forces representatives and then receives information," Malyuk said.

He added that all this is detected, localized, and then cyber offensive measures are taken against the enemy.

Recall

Last year, the Security Service of Ukraine managed to detect and detain 47 agent networks working for the enemy. Since the beginning of the war, more than 2,000 traitors have been detained.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
