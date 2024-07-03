Since the beginning of July, six more children have been injured as a result of Russia's armed aggression

Six more children were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops on July 1-2. As of the morning of July 3, more than 1984 young Ukrainians have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

According to prosecutors, 6 children were injured in July:

On July 2, a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old teenager were injured as a result of shelling in Kharkiv.

On July 2, two boys aged 9 and 17 were wounded as a result of shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region.



On July 1, a 12-year-old girl was wounded as a result of shelling in Novodmytrivka village, Donetsk region.



On July 1, a 14-year-old teenager was wounded as a result of shelling in Dnipro.



In total, as of the morning of July 3, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 555 children were killed and more than 1,429 were injured of varying severity.

Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 552, Kharkiv - 402, Kherson - 154, Dnipropetrovs'k - 155, Kyiv - 131, Zaporizhzhia - 121.

