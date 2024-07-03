Since the beginning of July, six more children have been injured as a result of Russia's armed aggression

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Since the beginning of July, six more children have been injured as a result of Russia's armed aggression

Kyiv • UNN

Six more children were injured by Russian shelling in Ukraine between July 1 and July 3, bringing the total number of children injured since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion to more than 1984.

Since the beginning of July, six more children have been injured as a result of Russia's armed aggression

Six more children  were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops on July 1-2. As of the morning of July 3, more than 1984 young Ukrainians have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports

According to prosecutors, 6 children were injured in July: 

  • On July 2, a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old teenager were injured as a result of shelling in Kharkiv.
  • On July 2, two boys aged 9 and 17 were wounded as a result of shelling in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovs'k region.
  • On July 1, a 12-year-old girl was wounded as a result of shelling in Novodmytrivka village, Donetsk region.
  • On July 1, a 14-year-old teenager was wounded as a result of shelling in Dnipro.

In total, as of the morning of July 3, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 555 children were killed and more than 1,429 were injured of varying severity.

Children were most affected in the following regions: Donetsk - 552, Kharkiv - 402, Kherson - 154, Dnipropetrovs'k - 155, Kyiv - 131, Zaporizhzhia - 121.

War
Dnipro
Kherson Oblast
Nikopol, Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv
