Since the beginning of 2024, more than UAH 9 billion has been allocated to enterprises under the "Affordable Loans" program

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100875 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127147 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128829 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170387 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168679 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274385 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177662 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166977 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243338 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105718 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100541 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 78575 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 75253 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 87470 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274385 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243338 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228632 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254078 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240000 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127147 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103240 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103435 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119756 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120191 views
Since the beginning of 2024, more than UAH 9 billion has been allocated to enterprises under the "Affordable Loans" program

Since the beginning of 2024, more than UAH 9 billion has been allocated to enterprises under the "Affordable Loans" program

 • 30701 views

Since the beginning of 2024, more than UAH 9 billion has been provided to Ukrainian enterprises in the form of 2,100 loans under the Affordable Loans program, with the majority of funds going to agriculture.

Since the beginning of 2024, more than UAH 9 billion has been allocated for enterprises under the Affordable Loans program. This is reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Since the beginning of 2024, banks have provided 2,100 loans worth almost UAH 9 billion to businesses under the Affordable Loans program.

Most entrepreneurs use the available loans to replenish working capital, with UAH 4.2 billion already received for this purpose. Processing companies have also received UAH 2 billion, businesses in the high military risk zone have received UAH 1.3 billion, and UAH 1.3 million has been allocated for investment projects.

Most loans were granted to companies operating in agriculture (48%), wholesale and retail trade (26%), and manufacturing (17%).

Lviv, Dnipropetrovs'k, Odesa, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv regions and the city of Kyiv were the leaders in terms of loan agreements.

Add

The "Affordable Loans" program involves 45 banks, with Privatbank (36.9 thousand), Oschadbank (12.3 thousand), and Raiffeisen Bank Aval (5.4 thousand) being the most active in issuing loans.

Ukraine will receive a grant of 50 million euros from the Germans to refinance the program "affordable loans 5-7-9%" – Ministry of Finance30.11.23, 23:00 • 27422 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Economy
