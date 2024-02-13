Since the beginning of 2024, more than UAH 9 billion has been allocated to enterprises under the "Affordable Loans" program

Since the beginning of 2024, more than UAH 9 billion has been allocated for enterprises under the Affordable Loans program. This is reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Since the beginning of 2024, banks have provided 2,100 loans worth almost UAH 9 billion to businesses under the Affordable Loans program.

Most entrepreneurs use the available loans to replenish working capital, with UAH 4.2 billion already received for this purpose. Processing companies have also received UAH 2 billion, businesses in the high military risk zone have received UAH 1.3 billion, and UAH 1.3 million has been allocated for investment projects.

Most loans were granted to companies operating in agriculture (48%), wholesale and retail trade (26%), and manufacturing (17%).

Lviv, Dnipropetrovs'k, Odesa, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Kharkiv regions and the city of Kyiv were the leaders in terms of loan agreements.

The "Affordable Loans" program involves 45 banks, with Privatbank (36.9 thousand), Oschadbank (12.3 thousand), and Raiffeisen Bank Aval (5.4 thousand) being the most active in issuing loans.

