Significant cooling in Ukraine: what will the weather be like on April 7

On Tuesday, April 7, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light rains are expected in Ukraine during the day. The wind will be north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the western regions.

In the western, northern, and most central regions, ground frost (and air frost in Zakarpattia) of 0-3° is expected; during the day, 4-9° Celsius, and in the southern part, 8-13° Celsius. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, April 7 is expected to be partly cloudy, with a possibility of light rain. The air temperature will be +6°...+8°.

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