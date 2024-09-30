Sybiha urged Szijjarto to jointly counter Russian disinformation and hybrid influences

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 91364 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106458 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171735 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140432 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144605 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139607 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184393 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112130 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174709 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104775 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111952 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 42897 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 114120 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 62580 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 68944 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171735 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184393 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174709 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202001 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190863 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143051 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142945 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147582 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138949 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155770 views
Sybiha urged Szijjarto to jointly counter Russian disinformation and hybrid influences

Sybiha urged Szijjarto to jointly counter Russian disinformation and hybrid influences

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13426 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga held talks with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto. The issues discussed included the war, the rights of the Hungarian minority, and countering Russian disinformation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto to jointly counter Russian disinformation and hybrid influences that have been trying to pit the Ukrainian and Hungarian peoples against each other for more than a decade. Sybiha said this during a press conference on Monday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

"Today we had a very frank one-on-one conversation with my colleague, Peter, as well as meaningful consultations in an expanded format. It is important to develop Ukrainian-Hungarian relations on the basis of mutual respect, understanding of each other's national interests and perception of Ukraine as a future member of the EU and NATO," Sybiha said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister called Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Kyiv in early July, immediately after the start of Hungary's EU presidency, very important and symbolic.

"The primary issue we discussed at the meetings today is Russia's unprovoked full-scale war against Ukraine and ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and punish Russia for the atrocities committed in Ukraine, including the crime of aggression," Sybiha said.

He informed his Hungarian counterpart about the situation at the front and in the temporarily occupied territories.

Hungary supports the Chinese initiative "Friends of Peace" to resolve the war in Ukraine27.09.24, 20:09 • 22815 views

"For my part, I emphasized that Ukraine reaffirms its bilateral and international commitments to ensure the rights of persons belonging to the Hungarian national community. Mr. Minister and I noted the positive dynamics in resolving this issue and agreed to further cooperate in order to reach a consensus on all sensitive issues," Sybiha said.

He also called on Siyarto to jointly counter Russian disinformation.

"I called on my colleague to jointly counter Russian disinformation and hybrid influences that have been trying to pit the Ukrainian and Hungarian peoples against each other for more than a decade," Sybiha said.

Addendum

The one-on-one meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto lasted about an hour, twice as long as planned, and then negotiations in an expanded format began.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
peter-szijjartoPéter Szijjártó
natoNATO
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
chinaChina
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban
kyivKyiv

