Sybiha urged Szijjarto to jointly counter Russian disinformation and hybrid influences

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called on his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto to jointly counter Russian disinformation and hybrid influences that have been trying to pit the Ukrainian and Hungarian peoples against each other for more than a decade. Sybiha said this during a press conference on Monday, a correspondent of UNN reports.

"Today we had a very frank one-on-one conversation with my colleague, Peter, as well as meaningful consultations in an expanded format. It is important to develop Ukrainian-Hungarian relations on the basis of mutual respect, understanding of each other's national interests and perception of Ukraine as a future member of the EU and NATO," Sybiha said.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister called Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Kyiv in early July, immediately after the start of Hungary's EU presidency, very important and symbolic.

"The primary issue we discussed at the meetings today is Russia's unprovoked full-scale war against Ukraine and ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and punish Russia for the atrocities committed in Ukraine, including the crime of aggression," Sybiha said.

He informed his Hungarian counterpart about the situation at the front and in the temporarily occupied territories.

"For my part, I emphasized that Ukraine reaffirms its bilateral and international commitments to ensure the rights of persons belonging to the Hungarian national community. Mr. Minister and I noted the positive dynamics in resolving this issue and agreed to further cooperate in order to reach a consensus on all sensitive issues," Sybiha said.

He also called on Siyarto to jointly counter Russian disinformation.

"I called on my colleague to jointly counter Russian disinformation and hybrid influences that have been trying to pit the Ukrainian and Hungarian peoples against each other for more than a decade," Sybiha said.

The one-on-one meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto lasted about an hour, twice as long as planned, and then negotiations in an expanded format began.