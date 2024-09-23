Sibiga met with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council: they discussed freedom of navigation in the Black Sea

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council for the Development of Ukraine's Cooperation with the Gulf States Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaywi to discuss freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and the Peace Formula. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN writes.

"I met with the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council to develop Ukraine's cooperation with the Gulf States. We discussed the Peace Formula as a path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, as well as the issues of freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and global food security," Sibiga said.

