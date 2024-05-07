Sibiga discusses Ukraine Recovery Conference and Inaugural Peace Summit with German Ambassador

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100788 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111148 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153787 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157477 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253746 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174853 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165980 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148424 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227704 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113097 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23593 views

With German Ambassador Martin Jaeger, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga discussed preparations for the conference on Ukraine's recovery in Berlin and the Inaugural Peace Summit.

Sibiga discussed with German Ambassador Martin Jaeger preparations for the conference on the restoration of Ukraine and the Inaugural Peace Summit. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga met with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jaeger.

During the meeting, Sibiga expressed gratitude to the German government for its support in the fight against russian aggression. He particularly emphasized the importance of the military assistance received from Germany to support Ukraine's air defense.

Image

For his part, Martin Jaeger emphasized the German government's readiness to continue to provide military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to preparations for the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery scheduled for June in Berlin.

They also discussed preparations for the Inaugural Peace Summit. Martin Jaeger confirmed Germany's intention to actively participate in this process.

Sibiga received the Ambassador of Japan to Ukraine: what the diplomats discussed18.04.24, 19:23 • 20169 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

