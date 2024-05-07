Sibiga discusses Ukraine Recovery Conference and Inaugural Peace Summit with German Ambassador

Sibiga discussed with German Ambassador Martin Jaeger preparations for the conference on the restoration of Ukraine and the Inaugural Peace Summit. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Yesterday, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga met with Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Ukraine Martin Jaeger.

During the meeting, Sibiga expressed gratitude to the German government for its support in the fight against russian aggression. He particularly emphasized the importance of the military assistance received from Germany to support Ukraine's air defense.

For his part, Martin Jaeger emphasized the German government's readiness to continue to provide military, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to preparations for the International Conference on Ukraine's Recovery scheduled for June in Berlin.

They also discussed preparations for the Inaugural Peace Summit. Martin Jaeger confirmed Germany's intention to actively participate in this process.

