Sibiga and Trump's special envoy discuss ways to peace in Ukraine

On Thursday, February 20, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with US Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg. He wrote about it on the social network X, UNN reports.

The diplomat noted that the parties discussed ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness to achieve peace through strength and shared our vision of the necessary steps. Stressed that the security of Ukraine and the security of the transatlantic area are indivisible - Sibiga noted.

The day before, Keith Kellogg , the US President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia, arrived in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he would like to take him to the front to meet with the military.

On Wednesday, Kellogg held a series of meetings with Ukrainian officials, including the head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, as well as the leadership of the Armed Forces and intelligence.