"Should support the creation of a sustainable F-16 capability": Canada allocates $60 million in military aid to Ukraine

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 100860 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 127108 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 128804 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 170366 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 168663 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 274356 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177659 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166977 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 243313 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 105693 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 100513 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 78386 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 75085 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 87319 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 274357 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 243313 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 228608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254056 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 239982 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 127108 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103228 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103427 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 119750 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 120185 views
"Should support the creation of a sustainable F-16 capability": Canada allocates $60 million in military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26339 views

Canada allocates $60 million in military aid to Ukraine to support the development of sustainable F-16 fighter jet capabilities.

Canada's Minister of National Defense Bill Blair announced today the allocation of C$60 million ($44 million) in military aid to Ukraine to support the "creation of a sustainable capacity" for F-16 fighter jets in Ukraine, UNN reports citing a statement on the Canadian government's website.

Details

"Today, the Honorable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defense, participated in the 19th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), chaired by United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III. (...) At today's meeting, Minister Blair announced that Canada will make a new $60 million contribution to the UDCG Air Force Capability Coalition. This donation will support the development of a sustainable F-16 fighter capability in Ukraine. In particular, these funds will help to purchase vital materials and equipment for the F-16, such as spare parts, combat modules, avionics and ammunition," the statement said.

This contribution, as noted, builds on Canada's previously announced support for the F-16 Coalition for Ukraine. "Last month, Minister Blair announced that Canada will contribute to the training by providing civilian instructors, aircraft and support staff... This support is valued at approximately $15 million and will run from February 2024 to 2025. Canada is also providing English language training for Ukrainian Air Force personnel at the Canadian Forces Language School," the statement said.

Canada's latest contribution is part of a new $500 million in military aid to Ukraine announced in Kyiv by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in June 2023, the Canadian government said.

At the UDCG meeting last month, as indicated, Canada announced that it will participate in two UDCG capability coalitions, namely the Air Force Capability Coalition and the Armor Capability Coalition.

"Canada continues to work with allies and partners to ensure that Ukraine has the military support it needs to defend itself," the statement said.

As stated, today's UDCG meeting brought together representatives of more than 50 countries who reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine and continued discussions on coordinating military assistance to Ukraine now and in the future.

"Ramstein-19": Pentagon Secretary Austin opens meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense14.02.24, 16:08 • 26494 views

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
ukraine-defense-contact-groupUkraine Defense Contact Group
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
canadaCanada
ukraineUkraine
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon

Contact us about advertising