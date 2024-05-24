Shmyhal says how much Ukraine expects from the EU, IMF and the US this year

Ukraine expects to receive 16 billion euros from the EU this year under the Ukraine Facility, and another 4.5 billion dollars under the IMF cooperation program. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Yesterday we met with the IMF representatives. This year, we have already received $880 million from the Fund, and we expect to receive another $4.5 billion in budget support for 2024. Also this week, Ukraine and the EU signed a framework agreement on financing from the European Union under the Ukraine Facility. The program's planned funding for this year is EUR 16 billion - Shmyhal said.

He also added that the US is expected to provide almost $8 billion in budget support this year.

Recall

The Ministry of Economy expectsthat the Verkhovna Rada will approve the signed framework agreement on EU funding under the EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility next week.