Shelling of Slatynoye: 5 wounded, pregnant woman hospitalized
Kyiv • UNN
The occupants shelled the village of Slatyno, Kharkiv district. Five people were injured, including a pregnant woman. A car, a house and the premises of an agricultural enterprise were burning.
At about 02:50 on September 1, the occupiers struck at the village of Slatyno, Kharkiv district. This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov, reports UNN.
Details
As noted, a car and a house burned as a result of the shelling.
According to Sinegubov, 5 people were injured, including one pregnant woman, who was hospitalized in a medical facility.
As a result of the repeated shelling, the domestic premises of the agricultural enterprise burned.
