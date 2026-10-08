"Sew their mouths shut": Zelenskyy called on allies to completely shut down Russia's economy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Western allies to shut down the Russian economy. He noted that it is impossible to negotiate future economic projects with Moscow while simultaneously declaring a diplomatic deadlock. Zelenskyy said this in a comment to Ukrainian media, reports UNN.

Details

As Zelenskyy noted, Ukraine did not find itself at a dead end even on the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion. At the same time, after that, it is impossible, on the one hand, to negotiate some economic projects for the future with the Russians and, on the other hand, to say that Ukraine has found itself in a diplomatic dead end.

We are not in a diplomatic dead end. Shut down its entire economy. Sew Russia’s mouth shut; simply stop feeding them with your sales. Impose sanctions on their weapons - Zelenskyy noted.

Reminder

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that today and tomorrow, October 8 and 9, there will be "important negotiations" with partners, from which a "concrete result" is expected regarding the strengthening of Ukrainian defense.

Zelenskyy also called on the United States to help Ukraine protect its skies and provide the necessary Starlink capabilities.