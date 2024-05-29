Set fire to electrical substations in Odessa region: a European who worked for the FSB was detained

Law enforcement officers detained an enemy saboteur who set fire to strategic power facilities in the Odessa region. It turned out to be a citizen of a neighboring European country who lived in Ukraine and worked for the FSB. About it UNN reports with reference to the press service of the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, in mid-April of this year, a saboteur of the Russian Federation poured 5 cans of gasoline on the technological equipment of two local electrical substations, which provoked fires there. Then power transformers that provide power to eight settlements in the region caught fire.

"Thus, the enemy tried to de - energize hundreds of residential buildings, hospitals, heat generating enterprises, hydraulic structures and gas supply facilities," the SBU said.

According to the SBU, the organizer of the sabotage is a criminal from a neighboring country of Eastern Europe. In the criminal world, he has the status of a "looker" in two border towns near Ukraine. He was recruited by the FSB and in the spring of this year was assigned to commit a series of arson attacks in the Odessa region. To do this, I involved my accomplice, who had a residence permit in Ukraine.

After committing the crime, the saboteur hoped to secretly go abroad. However, law enforcement officers detained him on a local highway.

Based on the collected evidence, Security Service investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed under martial law).

Now the attacker is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

It is also planned to report suspicion in absentia to the organizer of the sabotage and put him on the international wanted list, the SBU added.

