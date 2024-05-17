Saboteurs' attempt to set fire to railway facility prevented in Odesa region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80673 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107246 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150111 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154156 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250405 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174159 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165418 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225940 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 35615 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 45269 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39308 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63637 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57660 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250405 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225940 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211997 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237739 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224545 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80673 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57660 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63637 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112919 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113820 views
Saboteurs' attempt to set fire to railway facility prevented in Odesa region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18826 views

The saboteurs tried to blow up a railroad facility in Odesa region, but were prevented by a crossing guard who put out a fire in a relay cabinet.

In Odesa region, a railway crossing guard thwarted saboteurs' plans to blow up a railway facility, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported, UNN reports. 

Details 

Reportedly, a crossing guard on duty noticed a relay cabinet on fire. The railroader immediately responded and used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire. At the time, a freight train was passing on the track. 

According to preliminary information, it was a deliberate arson attack on the railroad facility by unauthorized persons

- Ukrzaliznytsia said in a statement.

Within 6 minutes, employees of the alarm and communication center arrived and, having inspected the scene, confirmed that the device was still working. 

The incident was reported to law enforcement.

SBU detains Russian informant: "Using a webcam he wanted to adjust missiles at the railroad echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine"10.05.24, 11:13 • 22576 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
odesaOdesa

