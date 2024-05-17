Saboteurs' attempt to set fire to railway facility prevented in Odesa region
Kyiv • UNN
The saboteurs tried to blow up a railroad facility in Odesa region, but were prevented by a crossing guard who put out a fire in a relay cabinet.
In Odesa region, a railway crossing guard thwarted saboteurs' plans to blow up a railway facility, the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia reported, UNN reports.
Details
Reportedly, a crossing guard on duty noticed a relay cabinet on fire. The railroader immediately responded and used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the fire. At the time, a freight train was passing on the track.
According to preliminary information, it was a deliberate arson attack on the railroad facility by unauthorized persons
Within 6 minutes, employees of the alarm and communication center arrived and, having inspected the scene, confirmed that the device was still working.
The incident was reported to law enforcement.
