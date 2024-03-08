Security Situation in Ukraine Discussed: DIU Representatives Take Part in Briefing for Chinese Delegation
Kyiv • UNN
Representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine took part in a briefing for the Chinese government delegation, during which they discussed the security situation in Ukraine, including the situation on the battlefield, the exchange of prisoners, civilian hostages and deported Ukrainian children, and demonstrated evidence of Russia's use of North Korean munitions against Ukraine.
On March 7, 2024, a meeting was held at the Office of the President of Ukraine with a government delegation of the People's Republic of China, headed by Special Representative for Eurasia Li Hui. This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that the briefing for the Chinese delegation, chaired by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, was attended by representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. They discussed the security situation in our country and other topical issues.
In particular, the Chinese delegation was briefed on the situation on the battlefield, the functioning of the "grain corridor," the process of releasing prisoners of war, the protection of civilian hostages, and the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia,
The Chinese representatives were also shown the wreckage of a downed missile and other elements of munitions manufactured in North Korea and transferred to the aggressor state of Russia for attacks against Ukraine.
Recall
China supports an international peace conference recognized by Ukraine and Russia.