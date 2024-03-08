$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21412 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 73528 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 51819 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 231880 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 204634 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181288 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224472 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250059 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155922 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371813 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Security Situation in Ukraine Discussed: DIU Representatives Take Part in Briefing for Chinese Delegation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25472 views

Representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine took part in a briefing for the Chinese government delegation, during which they discussed the security situation in Ukraine, including the situation on the battlefield, the exchange of prisoners, civilian hostages and deported Ukrainian children, and demonstrated evidence of Russia's use of North Korean munitions against Ukraine.

Security Situation in Ukraine Discussed: DIU Representatives Take Part in Briefing for Chinese Delegation

On March 7, 2024, a meeting was held at the Office of the President of Ukraine with a government delegation of the People's Republic of China, headed by Special Representative for Eurasia Li Hui. This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the briefing for the Chinese delegation, chaired by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, was attended by representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. They discussed the security situation in our country and other topical issues.

In particular, the Chinese delegation was briefed on the situation on the battlefield, the functioning of the "grain corridor," the process of releasing prisoners of war, the protection of civilian hostages, and the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia,

- the statement said.

The Chinese representatives were also shown the wreckage of a downed missile and other elements of munitions manufactured in North Korea and transferred to the aggressor state of Russia for attacks against Ukraine.

Recall

China supports an international peace conference recognized by Ukraine and Russia.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
China
Ukraine
