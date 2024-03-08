Security Situation in Ukraine Discussed: DIU Representatives Take Part in Briefing for Chinese Delegation

On March 7, 2024, a meeting was held at the Office of the President of Ukraine with a government delegation of the People's Republic of China, headed by Special Representative for Eurasia Li Hui. This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the briefing for the Chinese delegation, chaired by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, was attended by representatives of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. They discussed the security situation in our country and other topical issues.

In particular, the Chinese delegation was briefed on the situation on the battlefield, the functioning of the "grain corridor," the process of releasing prisoners of war, the protection of civilian hostages, and the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia, - the statement said.

The Chinese representatives were also shown the wreckage of a downed missile and other elements of munitions manufactured in North Korea and transferred to the aggressor state of Russia for attacks against Ukraine.

Recall

China supports an international peace conference recognized by Ukraine and Russia.