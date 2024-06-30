Search continues at the site of a Russian attack on a residential building in Dnipro, rescuers publish photos

In the city of Dnipro, the aftermath of a rocket attack on a residential building is being addressed. More than 400 tons of building structures and debris have been dismantled and removed, and 45 people have been provided with psychological assistance. Writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Elimination of the consequences of a missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro: search and rescue operations continue.

The Russian missile strike killed 1 person, injured 12 people (including 1 child) and rescued 2 people. According to the SES, 2 more people are currently missing.

The agency's post states that rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble and clear the scene.

Russia's missile strike on Dnipro: police identify the victim in a high-rise building

In total, 430 tons of building structures and debris were dismantled and removed. It is noted that SES psychologists provided assistance to 45 people.

