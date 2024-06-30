Search continues at the site of a Russian attack on a residential building in Dnipro, rescuers publish photos

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 63429 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 71410 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 92858 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 173951 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 219869 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 135648 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 364045 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180631 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149037 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197631 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2.5m/s
43%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 49755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 56967 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73128 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 57962 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 14068 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 63429 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 58260 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 71410 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 73409 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 92859 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 4336 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 8114 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 13551 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 34843 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 36640 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Search continues at the site of a Russian attack on a residential building in Dnipro, rescuers publish photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24228 views

In Dnipro, rescuers provided psychological assistance to 45 people, dismantled and removed 430 tons of rubble after a Russian missile attack on a house. Search operations continue - 2 people are still missing.

Search continues at the site of a Russian attack on a residential building in Dnipro, rescuers publish photos

In the city of Dnipro, the aftermath of a rocket attack on a residential building is being addressed. More than 400 tons of building structures and debris have been dismantled and removed, and 45 people have been provided with psychological assistance. Writes UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Elimination of the consequences of a missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro: search and rescue operations continue.

HelpHelp

The Russian missile strike killed 1 person, injured 12 people (including 1 child) and rescued 2 people. According to the SES, 2 more people are currently missing.

The agency's post states that rescuers continue to dismantle the rubble and clear the scene.

Russia's missile strike on Dnipro: police identify the victim in a high-rise building29.06.24, 12:25 • 30154 views

In total, 430 tons of building structures and debris were dismantled and removed. It is noted that SES psychologists provided assistance to 45 people.

Recall

Rocket shelling of Vilniansk: 75 people filed statements about damage or destruction of property. 

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Dnipro
Ukraine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40