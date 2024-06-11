ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Scholz said when Germany will supply Ukraine with the third Patriot system

Kyiv  •  UNN

Germany will supply Ukraine with a third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T installations, Cheetahs, missiles and ammunition over the next few weeks and months.

Germany will supply Ukraine with a third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T installations, Cheetahs, missiles and ammunition over the next few weeks and month. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a speech at  Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024, reports UNN.

"The most urgent need of the Ukrainian army now is ammunition, weapons and especially air defense. Therefore, over the next weeks and month, we will deliver the third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T installations, Cheetahs, missiles and ammunition to Ukraine, "Scholz said.

Addition

The New York Times previously reportedthat the new Patriot system from Germany will arrive in Ukraine no earlier than the end of June.

German foreign minister Anna Lena Berbock announced at the end of May that Germany will transfer another Patriot air defense system and an additional 500 million euros to Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising