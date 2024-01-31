ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Scholz promises to "do everything" to rally European partners for "huge" support of Ukraine

Kyiv

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promises to rally European support for Ukraine on the eve of the EU summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday promised to do everything to unite European partners to form support for Ukraine "so huge" that Ukraine could rely on it, UNN reports citing The Guardian.

"We will do everything to make sure that Europe's joint contribution is so huge that Ukraine can rely on it and that Putin cannot count on our support weakening at some point," Scholz said, as quoted by AFP, ahead of an EU summit aimed at strengthening support for Ukraine.

According to tagesschau, before the extraordinary EU summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on European partners to increase military support for Ukraine. "This cannot depend on Germany alone," he said in the Bundestag.

Scholz reminded that Germany is the largest supporter of Ukraine after the United States and provides half of the aid from Europe. "And if we had to do most of it, it would not be enough for Ukraine. We want more countries to take an active part in supporting Ukraine," the chancellor said.

According to SZ, Scholz said that support for Ukraine is an important part of the federal budget. According to him, we will do our best to continue to contribute. "We have to support Ukraine in its struggle for freedom," he said, adding that it is "our duty" for the sake of peace and security in Europe.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
bundestagBundestag
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising