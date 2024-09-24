SBU serves suspicion notices to two Russians who abused Ukrainian prisoners during Kharkiv region offensive

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 87276 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 106053 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 171075 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 140091 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 144395 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139530 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 184061 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112121 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 174404 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104774 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 111683 views
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 40665 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 113821 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 60589 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 66965 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 171075 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 184061 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 174404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 201713 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 190579 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142840 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142765 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 147413 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138794 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155632 views
Actual
SBU serves suspicion notices to two Russians who abused Ukrainian prisoners during Kharkiv region offensive

SBU serves suspicion notices to two Russians who abused Ukrainian prisoners during Kharkiv region offensive

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13854 views

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified two Russian soldiers who tortured prisoners in Kharkiv region. They were served suspicion notices in absentia for violating the laws and customs of war.

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified the Russian occupiers who abused prisoners during this year's offensive in Kharkiv region. The Russians have already been served with a notice of suspicion in absentia. This was stated by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about the occupiers:

  • Oleksiy Kiprin, commander of the 3rd rifle company of the 153rd tank regiment of the 47th tank division of the 1st tank army of the Russian armed forces;
  • Oleksiy Kuchmanov, a senior rifleman of the 2nd platoon of the 3rd rifle company of the above-mentioned military unit of the aggressor country.

Investigators found out that in May-June this year, both defendants took part in a repeated racist offensive on Kharkiv. During the battles near the village of Starytsia, Chuhuiv district, Kiprin and his subordinate, along with three accomplices, captured four Ukrainian soldiers.

SSU serves notice of suspicion to Russian general for planning “blitzkrieg” to capture Kharkiv11.09.24, 16:06 • 15275 views

During the convoy of the bound prisoners of war, the perpetrators beat them, knocked them down, and mimicked executions by firing shots next to their heads. Kiprin recorded all the torture on his cell phone camera and then posted the video on the Internet.

After documenting the war crimes committed by the Russian Federation and conducting relevant examinations, the evidence base against both defendants was formed. Based on these materials, SBU investigators served Kiprin and Kuchmanov with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy)

- the SBU summarized. 

Comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring both racists to justice.

Recall

The Kharkiv military operation stated that as a result of the Kharkiv offensive, which was launched by the Russians in May this year, Russian troops have already lost more than 16 thousand soldiers. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
chuhuivChuhuiv
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising