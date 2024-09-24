SBU serves suspicion notices to two Russians who abused Ukrainian prisoners during Kharkiv region offensive

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified the Russian occupiers who abused prisoners during this year's offensive in Kharkiv region. The Russians have already been served with a notice of suspicion in absentia. This was stated by the SBU, UNN reports.

Details

We are talking about the occupiers:

Oleksiy Kiprin, commander of the 3rd rifle company of the 153rd tank regiment of the 47th tank division of the 1st tank army of the Russian armed forces;

Oleksiy Kuchmanov, a senior rifleman of the 2nd platoon of the 3rd rifle company of the above-mentioned military unit of the aggressor country.

Investigators found out that in May-June this year, both defendants took part in a repeated racist offensive on Kharkiv. During the battles near the village of Starytsia, Chuhuiv district, Kiprin and his subordinate, along with three accomplices, captured four Ukrainian soldiers.

SSU serves notice of suspicion to Russian general for planning “blitzkrieg” to capture Kharkiv

During the convoy of the bound prisoners of war, the perpetrators beat them, knocked them down, and mimicked executions by firing shots next to their heads. Kiprin recorded all the torture on his cell phone camera and then posted the video on the Internet.

After documenting the war crimes committed by the Russian Federation and conducting relevant examinations, the evidence base against both defendants was formed. Based on these materials, SBU investigators served Kiprin and Kuchmanov with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy) - the SBU summarized.

Comprehensive measures are currently underway to bring both racists to justice.

Recall

The Kharkiv military operation stated that as a result of the Kharkiv offensive, which was launched by the Russians in May this year, Russian troops have already lost more than 16 thousand soldiers.