SBU searches Kyiv Cave Monastery - source

The Security Service of Ukraine is conducting searches in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by his own sources.

According to the source of UNN, the Security Service came to the clergyman who coordinated the staged protests during the return of the Lavra's property to the state.

Addendum

In May 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine reported that had detained one of the organizers of pro-Kremlin provocations in the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.

The suspect incited people to riots and gave interviews in which he falsely accused Ukraine of starting a war.