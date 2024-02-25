SBU opens over 70 proceedings against clergymen who worked for the enemy

The Security Service of Ukraine opened 73 proceedings against clergymen who worked for the enemy. There are already 22 verdicts against them. This was stated by the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk during the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024" forum, UNN reports .

Details

"73 proceedings, 22 verdicts against clergy. Anyone who commits crimes against the foundations of national security under a cassock and with a censer is not entitled to any indulgence," Malyuk said.

Recall

Last year, the Security Service of Ukraine managed to detect and detain 47 agent networks working for the enemy. Since the beginning of the war, more than 2,000 traitors have been detained.

