SBU Head calls actions of SBU officers against Bihus.Info journalists unacceptable

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Vasyl Malyuk, called the actions of the employees of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood, who were spying on Bihus.Info journalists, unacceptable. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

The actions of certain employees of the Department for the Protection of National Statehood are truly outrageous. Unfortunately, the measures taken to combat organized drug crime have not only led to information about the involvement of one of the editorial staff in the distribution of drugs, but also to the public dissemination of video materials. I emphasize that such actions are unacceptable and have already led to a number of personnel decisions - Malyuk said.

He reminded that he had sent a motion to dismiss the head of the SBU's Department for the Protection of National Statehood, which was signed by the President of Ukraine on January 31.

Malyuk emphasized that the actions of individual employees cannot negate all the positive results achieved by the SBU during the war and cast a shadow on every representative of the service.

"And I, as the head of the SBU, will do everything possible to ensure that every media outlet can work freely in Ukraine. Today, we are not just building a renewed SBU, but protecting democratic values, including freedom of speech and media independence. For me personally, this is now a top priority," Malyuk emphasized.

Addendum

The Verkhovna Rada voted to summon the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Malyuk for a report after it became known that the special service had been spying on Bihus.info journalists.