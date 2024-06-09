SBU, GBR and KNIISE: Kravchenko spoke about the level of inspections of fortifications in the Kiev region

Specialists of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations (KNIISE) are involved in the construction and modernization of fortifications in the Kiev region. Also, contractors who are involved in the construction of fortifications have passed a full check of law enforcement officers. Where and how we spend money is checked by the SBU, GBR and NABU. This was announced by the head of the Kiev RSA Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

"I held a meeting with contractors who are working on the construction of fortifications in the Kiev region. We discussed issues related to the entire range of works. The construction of fortifications is constantly monitored by law enforcement agencies. This issue is also under my personal control," Kravchenko wrote on Facebook.

He noted the following important aspects::

* Inadmissibility of earning money on the purchase of materials

* Speed up work execution

* Availability of all necessary equipment

* Availability of the required number of employees

"I set the main requirement for all contractors: if there are any shortcomings, correct them promptly! Improving defense capabilities requires clear and well-coordinated work. There is no time to build up," Kravchenko said.

He reminded each contractor of their personal responsibility.

"To remove any questions around the construction and modernization of fortifications in the region, on my initiative, specialists of the Kiev Research Institute of forensic examinations (KNIISE) were involved. They check all design and estimate documentation, and approve their expert reports based on its results. In addition, the Institute's specialists carry out technical supervision of construction. Certificates of completed works are closed only after receiving the conclusions of the construction and technical expertise. These documents and materials will definitely be handed over to law enforcement officers for full verification," Kravchenko said.

Besides. He recalled that the contractors involved in the construction of fortifications were fully checked by law enforcement officers. Where and how we spend money is checked by the SBU, GBR and NABU.