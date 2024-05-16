SBU: detained FSB agent who helped racists prepare new offensive in Kharkiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80719 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107250 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150115 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154160 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250410 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174160 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165419 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148336 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225941 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113060 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39341 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31286 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63672 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 31787 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57688 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250410 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225941 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211998 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237741 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224548 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80719 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57688 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63672 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112920 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113821 views
SBU: detained FSB agent who helped racists prepare new offensive in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23208 views

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an 18-year-old Kharkiv resident who is suspected of being an FSB agent who collected intelligence to help plan a new Russian offensive in the region.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported on a special operation in Kharkiv and the detention of an 18-year-old man who, according to the special service, helped the Nazis prepare a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service conducted a special operation in Kharkiv, which resulted in the detention of another FSB agent. The offender was collecting information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces units involved in the defense of the city. The occupiers needed this information to plan a new offensive in Kharkiv region," the SBU reported on social media.

To fulfill the enemy's task, the defendant, as indicated, walked around the city on foot, where he tried to find the locations of Ukrainian defenders to "report" to the FSB.

The agent was detained "red-handed" when he was photographing a military facility. This prevented the intelligence from being passed to the enemy.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was an 18-year-old Kharkiv resident who was remotely recruited by a career officer of the FSB department in Belgorod region. The SBU has already identified him.

For cooperation with the occupiers, the traitor was promised a monetary reward, which was to be transferred to his bank cards.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code. He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Situation in Kharkiv region partially stabilized, but occupants attack along almost the entire frontline - General Staff15.05.24, 20:57 • 41577 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising