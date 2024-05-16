SBU: detained FSB agent who helped racists prepare new offensive in Kharkiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine reported on a special operation in Kharkiv and the detention of an 18-year-old man who, according to the special service, helped the Nazis prepare a new offensive in the Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

Details

"The Security Service conducted a special operation in Kharkiv, which resulted in the detention of another FSB agent. The offender was collecting information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces units involved in the defense of the city. The occupiers needed this information to plan a new offensive in Kharkiv region," the SBU reported on social media.

To fulfill the enemy's task, the defendant, as indicated, walked around the city on foot, where he tried to find the locations of Ukrainian defenders to "report" to the FSB.

The agent was detained "red-handed" when he was photographing a military facility. This prevented the intelligence from being passed to the enemy.

According to the investigation, the enemy accomplice was an 18-year-old Kharkiv resident who was remotely recruited by a career officer of the FSB department in Belgorod region. The SBU has already identified him.

For cooperation with the occupiers, the traitor was promised a monetary reward, which was to be transferred to his bank cards.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code. He is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment.

Situation in Kharkiv region partially stabilized, but occupants attack along almost the entire frontline - General Staff