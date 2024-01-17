SBU conducts searches in Lviv Regional Military District: what is known

SBU officers conducted searches in the Lviv Regional Military District within the framework of criminal proceedings on possible illegal activities of one of the suppliers of protective equipment, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv Regional Military District.

On January 15, officers of the Security Service of Ukraine in Lviv region conducted investigative actions in the Civil Protection Department of the Lviv Regional Military Administration as part of criminal proceedings regarding possible illegal activities of one of the suppliers of protective equipment - the report said.

According to the Lviv Regional Military Administration, in order to replenish the regional reserve with material resources, the department purchased the necessary protective equipment.

"The Department is cooperating with the investigation and providing all documents for a comprehensive, full and objective investigation," the statement said.