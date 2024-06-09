Saboteur drove into a checkpoint in occupied Volnovakha: there are wounded invaders – Andryushchenko

On the night of June 9, an unknown man in a truck drove into a checkpoint in occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk region, there are victims among the invaders. this was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko, reports UNN.

An unknown saboteur in a truck today at 3: 00 rammed a checkpoint in Volnovakha on the Mariupol-Donetsk Highway. There are injured invaders, unfortunately - all are alive. But, the trend is not bad. Let's do it again Andryushchenko wrote.

Addition

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk on the morning of June 7 , local residents reported numerous explosions, it was about the areas where the Russian invaders are located and the military infrastructure of the invaders is equipped.