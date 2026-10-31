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Russia's Kaliningrad was hit by a total blackout overnight; the cause is unknown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

A massive power outage occurred in Kaliningrad and the surrounding region overnight on October 31. The cause of the blackout has not yet been determined.

Russia's Kaliningrad was hit by a total blackout overnight; the cause is unknown

A complete blackout occurred in Russia's Kaliningrad overnight into Saturday, October 31. This was reported by UNN , citing local public channels.

Details

It is noted that the cause of the massive power outage in the city is currently unknown.

It is reported that widespread power supply disruptions are also being observed in the Kaliningrad region. Thus, power was lost in Guryevsk, Svetlogorsk, Pionersky, Yantarny, Gvardeysk, Bagrationovsk, and other населенные пункты. In addition, problems with mobile internet have arisen.

Reminder

At the beginning of October, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that if Kaliningrad were attacked, Russia would use any weapon.

In Poland, it was stated that Kaliningrad has become Russia’s weak spot, and the Kremlin is reacting hysterically to NATO’s actions10.10.26, 02:56 • 6334 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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Power outage
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