In Russia, unconfirmed footage of the alleged landing of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the IL-76 plane was shown

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation showed unconfirmed footage of the alleged boarding of Ukrainian prisoners of war into an Il-76 aircraft. The video was published on the Telegram channel of the Investigative Committee, UNN reports.

Details

The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has shown alleged footage of Ukrainian prisoners of war boarding an Il-76 plane that crashed in the Belgorod region.

The footage shows trucks approaching the plane, but it is impossible to see which of them is getting out and in what quantity. In addition, there is no information on when the video was shot and where exactly.

Representatives of the Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the video from the Russian Federation.

Recall

On January 24, an Il-76 military transport plane crashed in the Korochany district of the Belgorod region of Russia. the Russian Defense Ministry said that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board, who were being transported for exchange.

The Russians also immediately statedthat the plane was allegedly shot down by Ukraine.

The Main Directorate of Ukrainian Intelligence stated that there is currently no reliable and comprehensive information on who was on board the downed Russian Il-76 aircraft and in what number.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin saidthat Russian air defense systems could never have shot down their own plane, so the responsibility for the downing of the IL-76 allegedly lies with Ukraine.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov condemned the UN and the Red Cross for their inaction in the investigation of the downing of the Russian Il-76 aircraft.