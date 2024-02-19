Russia's intelligence agent was preparing attacks on railways and hospitals in Cherkasy region

The SBU detained a Russian intelligence agent who helped the enemy prepare a missile attack on the railroad and military hospitals in Cherkasy region. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Details

According to the SBU, the main task of the offender was to identify railway junction stations involved in the transportation of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the front.

The occupiers also hoped to get from their agent the exact coordinates of the warehouses with weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian troops.

In addition, the aggressor was reportedly interested in the locations of military hospitals where wounded soldiers of the Defense Forces are being treated.

The invaders were going to use this information to plan missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian targets.

In this way, they hoped to "cut off" the supply of weapons and ammunition to the front line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as to inflict fire damage on the places where Ukrainian troops were most concentrated - the SBU said in a statement.

SBU officers detained the Russian agent in his own home.

As noted, thanks to the rapid response of the Ukrainian special service, the command of the Defense Forces was timely informed to ensure the safety of Ukrainian troops.

Mykolaiv detained an engineer who was preparing to transfer military shipbuilding technologies to the russian and Iranian special services

According to the investigation, the suspect is a 45-year-old native of Luhansk region who moved to Cherkasy region in April 2022 as an IDP from eastern Ukraine. Earlier this year, he was remotely recruited by a representative of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.

Russian intelligence involved the man in cooperation through his acquaintance, a militant of the Russian occupation group stationed in the temporarily occupied part of the territory of Luhansk region.

"Leaked" data to Russians to break through Kyiv's defense in 2022: SBU detains FSB agent

They used anonymous chats in a messenger to communicate. The agent transmitted intelligence in the form of photos of Ukrainian objects with descriptions, geolocations, and georeferencing.

For each completed task, the defendant received a "salary" from the Russian gambler.

The SBU investigators served the suspect a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).